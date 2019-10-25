Share:

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visited Headquarters Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and Pakistan Navy Dockyard at Karachi.

Upon arrival at Agency’s Headquarters at Karachi, the Admiral was presented Guard of Honour. Thereafter, Chief of the Naval Staff laid wreath at Shuhada’s monument and was given a briefing in Agency’s Maritime Operations Centre. Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi also visited PMSA’s newly established state of the art Training Centre for imparting training to personnel to handle contemporary challenges in maritime domain. The Admiral appreciated the standard of training being conducted in the centre.

The Naval Chief expressed satisfaction over operational undertakings of the Agency in carrying out assigned tasks and expressed his confidence that PMSA would continue to play its vital role in safeguarding maritime and economic interests of the country.

Later, Chief of the Naval Staff visited Pakistan Navy Dockyard at Karachi where the Admiral was given briefings on structural reorganization of Dockyard and operational aspects of the Fleet Units.