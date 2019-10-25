Share:

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider said on Friday they needed to join hands and set aside political differences for the success of Kashmir liberation movement.

PM Haider said so while addressing a ceremony at the Central Bar Association in Muzaffarabad. He stressed the need for evolving a joint strategy to raise voice for the besieged people of occupied Kashmir.

The prime minister said India wanted to establish its hegemony in the region, but it would never succeed in achieving this goal because of Pakistan.

He said the people of Pakistan have always supported Kashmiris in their struggle for their right to self-determination.

PM Haider said it was high time to present Kashmir’s case at all international forums, maintaining that Pakistan’s support was inevitable in this regard.

He vowed to raise his voice for the oppressed people of Kashmir till death.