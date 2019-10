Share:

LAHORE - Rescue workers on Thursday recovered the body of a 35-year-old woman from a drain in Gulshan-e-Ravi. The body was sent to the morgue for autopsy. Police were treating the death as homicide. A police investigator said the body wrapped in a blanket was lying alongside a drain as they reached there. Some passersby spotted the body and alerted the police by phone. The police were yet to ascertain identity of the deceased. Further investigation was underway.