Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has failed to check an influential meter-reader who was found involved in illegally supplying power to private consumers on bogus meters. The official was placed under suspension after the department unearthed at least four bogus meters in Lahore’s Qila Muhammadi sub-division several weeks ago. But, the meter-reader got his service restored by using his political connection. According to an official letter, Muhammad Shafique, Meter-Reader Qila Muhammadi was placed under suspension on account of misconduct on September 4. However, the official was restored on October 15. Two months ago, a Lesco team headed by SDO Qila Muhammadi raided “Green Pharmacy” and seized four bogus meters. These four electric meters had been disconnected by the department but were found operational at the site. The Ravi Road police had also registered a criminal case of the incident and launched the investigation on September 5. The Lesco department had also initiated an inquiry into the incident but the matter was later closed due to unknown reasons. The accused meter-reader was also given clean and reinstated on the same position in the same locality. Local residents have appealed to Lesco Chief Executive to investigate the incident and take strict action against the accused persons found involved in electricity theft at such a large scale.