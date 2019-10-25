Share:

Islamabad - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) in a major reshuffle has transferred 299 officials working in BPS-1 to BPS-16 (non-gazetted). The reshuffle has been carried out across the board and across all formations of the authority, according to a press release. The transferred employees include those officials who have been working in the same formations for more than three years.

The prime objective behind this reshuffle is to improve service delivery, transparency and ensuring good governance in the authority. Across the board transfer of employees will help enhance capabilities of the employees.

In the past, it was observed that the officials were posted in the same formation/wing with mere shifting of desks only. In order to address this issue, prior to reshuffle, a month long comprehensive exercise was carried out and it was ensured that the officials working on the same post, same wing and same desk be transferred. Transferred officials mostly include those officials who have been working on the same post since more than decade. The transfers have been made in Land and Rehabilitation Directorate, Estate Management-I and II, Planning Wing, Finance, Public Relations Directorate, Engineering Wing and other formations.

Transfers and postings of remaining officials is likely in a few days.