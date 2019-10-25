Share:

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday offered his condolences to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi over his sister’s sad demise, said Inter-Services Public Relations.

In a statement issued by the military’s media wing, General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Qureshi’s sister.

The Army chief prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Earlier in the day, the sister of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and mother of National Assembly Member Pir Zahoor Hussain Qureshi had died in Lahore.

Her funeral offered at her native village Chak-44, Mian Channu, Khanewal District after Asr prayers.

President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan had also expressed grief and sorrow over the death of the sister of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

They prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and expressed condolence with the family members.