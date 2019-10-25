Share:

LAHORE - The Coca-Cola Export Corporation, Pakistan Branch announced a new leadership appointment with Fahad Ashraf taking over as the new General Manager for Pakistan and Afghanistan region, effective October 2019, replacing Rizwan U. Khan, who retired from his current position after having served the Company for 20 years in different roles. In this period, he succeeded in putting Pakistan on the global map as one of the critical markets for the future, growing the business as well as the organisation.