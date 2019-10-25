Share:

Corruption is the harmful poison which kills the constitution, the society and the economy of under developed countries. However, corruption is the corruption is the unethical act which is performed by a group or authority in order to get benefits from others illegally. Previous government corruption was found almost everywhere and people were victimized of it. In addition, corruption shows the different between good and bad government. Apart from these, corruption has affected the economic growth, increased unemployment rates and brought Catastrophic circumstances for new generation most in importantly, corruption is one of the biggest issues that declining economic growth. It is proven that majority of politicians were corrupt they did not see the development of the country and they thought for their personal benefits. I appreciate incumbent government that has taken serious action about corruption and controlling it. At last I request to the leader government pay attention about this issue because it destroyed our country’s economy.

MAHEEN AGAH,

Turbat.