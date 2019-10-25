Share:

Islamabad - Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) is all set to launch a country-wide campaign against substandard medicines, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Dr Zafar Mirza said while addressing the federal and provincial inspectors here. A statement issued by Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) said that a crackdown is initiated throughout the country to eradicate the menace of unregistered, spurious and sub-standard medicines. In addition to medicine quality, DRAP will also take stern action on violation of fixed prices. Availability of medicines is also a high priority for health ministry as well as its implementation instruments like DRAP. The inspectors of DRAP and provincial drug administrations have full support of the system including health and civil administration from all levels of the government. The Special Assistant to Prime Minister also highlighted the significance of National Medicines Policy which will be finalised within two months, followed by a five-year national implementation plan. DRAP will have a well-organised and well equipped laboratory within its own offices very soon as well, he said. He was addressing the task force at DRAP which has the responsibility of devising plans for ensuring the adherence to the drug laws for manufacturing, licensing, sale and distribution of medicine. The federal and provincial drug inspectors will conduct inspections of wholesalers, distributors and retailers throughout the country. The federal and provincial authorities will adopt an action plan for coordination on the mechanism of conduct of inspections.

, sampling, drug testing and reporting and registering violations committed in manufacturing and sale of drugs under the law.

The manufacturing and sale of unregistered, spurious and sub-standard medicines is punishable under DRAP Act, 2012 and Drugs Act, 1976. Elements involved in such heinous activities against the public health will be prosecuted as per law.