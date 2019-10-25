Share:

A photo exhibition of international workers' solidarity opened on October 11 at the University of San Marcos in Lima, Peru.

The exhibition was organized by the public organization Surco Político Cultural, the General Confederation of Workers of Peru, the University of San Marcos and other organizations participating in global socio-political discussions.

At the opening ceremony, greetings from public figures from Russia, Sweden, India, and Germany were read out. In particular, Dr. Dmitry Stratievsky, a member of the Steglitz-Zelendorf District Parliament of Berlin (SPD faction), historian and political scientist, said: “In modern post-industrial society, workers are rarely spoken about. Workers who create most of the benefits of civilization are not in the focus of attention of the media, the scientific community and artists. Their rights are often violated by employers and ignored by politicians. The word "solidarity" has also rarely been heard in recent years on international and national platforms. This exhibition, demonstrating the participants of the labor process from 22 countries of the planet, must be an impetus for socio-political discussions about a new interpretation and definition of the role of the working class in the 21st century world, become a bridge of mutual understanding between peoples, and restore its original meaning - unity of interests - to solidarity, aspirations and efforts uniting people, support and mutual assistance. "

The initiator and creator of the exhibition, Yuri Lobunov, said: ­­"And I want us all to remember that this is really so."

The exhibition became a catalyst for two-week public discussions, during which the position of workers in society, the problems of workers, economic problems and the social consequences of globalization from different philosophical and ideological positions were discussed.

­­During the exhibition, over 1000 people watched the exposition.