Facebook is a social platform which enable us to interact with friends, relatives and siblings across the globe and disseminate important news and events with family and friends but these days it has become more like a fake-book rather than facebook as its use has become to tease loved ones, relatives and friends with taunting posts. Horrifying factor is that without authentication and verification of news and events, posts are disseminated.

In fact, it tells the mentality of the masses that use facebook in such way that they react and over react over reaction instead do not try to comprehend the fact and situation. Masses should use facebook for good purpose and do not share any post without due authentication and verification.

FAISAL ANSAR,

Karachi.