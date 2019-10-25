Share:

LAHORE - Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) has been dedicatedly pursuing initiatives for sustainable community welfare and has therefore collaborated with Pink Ribbon Pakistan, renowned organization working for breast cancer awareness. The company truly believes in women emancipation, empowerment and healthier future.

Committed to this cause, Fauji Fertilizer Company celebrated PINK RIBBON DAY to increase awareness and beat breast cancer in Pakistan, which at present is affecting 38 percent women, prevalence of which is the highest among all other cancers in the country.