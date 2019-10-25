Share:

KARACHI - Polio eradication campaign will be resumed from December 16 after a gap of more than 5 months in the city.

It was decided in a meeting chaired by the Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani at his office. The meeting was attended among others by representatives of WHO, UNICEF, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s representative Dr Ahmed Ali Shaikh and officials of Emergency Operation Centre for Polio Eradication Sindh and health department Sindh.

World Health Organization’s Director of the Africa and Asian region Dr Hamid Syed Jafary, who has experience of working in the Asian region and expertise towards the polio eradication activities also attended the meeting. He will be now a part of team working for polio eradication in Karachi.

Polio eradication campaign was suspended in July due the failure of the coverage of missing children.

Briefing the commissioner about the future plan of the campaign, the Director of the WHO (Mediterranean )Mr Jafary told that the survey showed that the community was not willing to cooperate with the polio teams due to various reasons The new strategy developed by the technical committee of the WHO is on the basis of the past experience and all such reasons that caused the failure have been addressed in the new strategy to bring the targeted results achieved to end the polo from Pakistan.

The WHO decided to renew the strategic plan that would motivate parents to understand the importance of the anti polio campaign.

They would be approached individually to convince them they should cooperate for the benefit of their children and give access to their children to have polio drops. The Technical Committee also wanted to train the polio teams and make a comprehensive plan to involve area based community leaders.

He said a comprehensive strategic plan developed would hopefully address all the issues and problems and would make the efforts successful for eradication of polio.

Commissioner thanked the World Health Organization and other international partners for making efforts for eradication of polio from Pakistan He said all the deputy commissioners are fully prepared for the next anti polio campaign and has made their micro plans according to the new strategic plan developed by the WHO .

He said all district commissioners have been regularly holding consultation meetings with the partners and officials to give their inputs to the for implementation of WHO Polio Transformation Plan. He said deputy commissioners have been directed to make all out efforts to play their role to make the city polio free.