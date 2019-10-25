Share:

Filippo Berio’s tradition of culinary excellence is spreading to Lahore all the way from Lucca, Italy with a private launch event to unveil its unique flavour and heritage of its olive oil and vinegar products. Soon, the best-selling olive oil in the UK and US will nourish your food and the aisles of your favorite supermarket.

To commemorate the arrival, Group Multiple is hosting a Grand Launch event of Filippo Berio on 25th October to unveil the products that will be made available. The launch will be hosted at the Lahore Polo Club and themed to match the 150 year old heritage of Filippo Berio’s arrival. The product range will include Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Classic Olive Oil, Mild & Light Olive Oil, and Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

The olive oils are made with utmost care and attention to maintain the standardized flavour that is associative to Filippo Berio , the most important step of all is handpicking the highest quality of olives from around Europe. With a special consideration towards healthy living, they provide olive oil with rich texture and flavour which makes it ideal for dressings, marinades, seasoning and cooking. The perseverance and success through the years is a testament to Filippo Berio himself, the man who set out in 1835 with a dream to make delicious olive oils worthy of his friends, his family - and his name.