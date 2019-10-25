Share:

KARACHI - One of Pakistan’s finest actors Gohar Rasheed is all set to take the silver screen by storm in 2020 in Faisal Qureshi’s movie ‘Money Back Guarantee’.

Ever since the news of Gohar Rasheed starring in the said movie started circulating in the media, his fans and movie enthusiast took to social media to express their excitement.

After MaulaJutt the movie also reunites Gohar Rasheed with Fawad Khan, and will definitely be a treat to watch these two talented actors gracing the silver screen with their fantastic acting skills.

Money Back Guarantee starring Gohar Rasheed will be shot in both Pakistan and abroad.

The movie features an ensemble cast of Mani, Afzal khan aka John Rambo, Mikal Zulfiqar, Kiran Malik, WasimAkram and Fawad Khan.

Indeed, one of the most versatile, hardworking actors of Pakistan who gets into the depth of each character he plays, Gohar Rasheed’s fans are eagerly looking forward to this movie after his last release ‘Rangreza’ in 2018.