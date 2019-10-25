Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Punjab government to allow PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz to stay with her ailing father, Nawaz Sharif, in hospital.

According to TV reports, Punjab government has contacted NAB officials for shifting Maryam Nawaz to Lahore’s Services Hospital.

According to PM’s spokesman Naeemul Haq, the Punjab government has allowed Maryam Nawaz to stay with her father.

The Prime Minister also contacted Punjab Governnor Ch Muhammad Sarwar and discussed the situation with him.

Earlier in the day, the PML-N Vice president had been shifted back to Kot Lakhpat jail from Services Hospital after her health condition improved.

She had fallen sick Wednesday night while visiting her father at the hospital. She was admitted to the same medical facility in a VIP room.

Earlier Prime Minister Imran Khan prayed for the health of former Prime Minister and PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif. “Political differences notwithstanding, my sincere prayers are with Nawaz Sharif for his health,” the Prime Minister tweeted on Thursday.

Imran Khan said he has directed all concerned to ensure provision of best possible health care and medical treatment to him.

The NAB had shifted Sharif to the Services Hospital late Monday night after his personal physician, Dr Adnan Khan, had raised an alarm about his critical condition in the accountability watchdog’s custody.

On Tuesday, doctors at the hospital had termed the PML-N leader’s condition

‘serious’ despite the transfusion of three mega units of platelets within hours after his admission.

Also, Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani called opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and inquired about the health of Nawaz Sharif. Sanjrani prayed for the early recovery of Nawaz Sharif.

PM’S DIRECTIVE

NNI adds: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday barred his party workers from commenting on the health of Nawaz Sharif.

According to TV reports, Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the party workers where he issued this directive.

Imran said that treatment for Nawaz Sharif’s illness is available in Pakistan. “He will be given the best medical facilities in Pakistan”, he said, adding that the decision of the court regarding Nawaz Sharif’s treatment will be accepted.

According to TV channels, during the meeting, PM Imran Khan directed his party spokespersons not to comment on Nawaz Sharif’s health.