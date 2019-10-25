Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government has notified the constitution of Provincial Advisory Council for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities to protect the rights of PWDs.

Minister for DEPD shall be its chairman while Secretary DEPD will be its vice chairman. Four members of Sindh Assembly Syeda Marvi Faseeh, Nida Khuro, Rana Ansar and Naseem Rajpar are its members. Seventeen Additional Secretaries from various departments of Sindh government are its members too. Chairpersons of Special Education Department of Karachi and Sindh Universities are also its members. Representatives of NGOs and FPCCI are its members as well. Experts in the field of disabilities and rehabilitation are its members as well.

The Advisory Council shall meet at least once in every two months and advice the government on policies, legislation and projects with respect to disabilities. Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar has termed the constitution of Provincial Advisory Council for empowerment of PWDs a great achievement of DEPD.

He said that due to personal interest of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and worthy leadership of CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, we were able to do so. He expressed his hope that the said Advisory Council for empowerment of PWDs would definitely work in right direction and would protect the rights of PWDs and make their lives much comfortable.