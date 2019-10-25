Share:

LAHORE - Guitarist Faraz Anwar sent a legal notice for copyright infringement to UAE’s iconic airline, Emirates, on Wednesday.

The singer took to Instagram and revealed that on their in-flight entertainment service, ICE, the airline had ‘ disrespected its legal rights and used its album and songs.’

Writing on Instagram, Anwar said: “I am writing this post after many months of attempting to contact Emirates Airline through proper legal channels.”

He added: “They have disrespected my legal rights and have used my album and songs on their in-flight entertainment system for years without paying me a single cent or even taking permission from me.”

He concluded saying: “It is unbelievable that an international company which is so highly reputed would grossly ignore an Artist’s Intellectual Property Rights. This is one of the legal notices that I had sent them earlier.”