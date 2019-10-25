Share:

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said that the bail for Nawaz Sharif was a legal matter, which is why the government did not oppose the move.

He in a statement said he bore the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo no grudge as his disagreement with the former primer was based on the latter’s policies and alleged corrupt practices.

Chaudhry said they were not averse to the LHC verdict of granting Sharif bail. “Nawaz Sharif suffered because of his own sons. Had his sons coughed up the loot, he wouldn’t have suffered.”

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said the government does not desire to do politics over someone else's illness. She did not share her viewpoint of the Lahore High Court's approval of Nawaz Sharif 's bail application.

Earlier today, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader and former premier Nawaz Sharif was granted bail on medical grounds by the Lahore High Court.

The detailed report of a 10-member medical board on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s health was submitted in Lahore High Court (LHC) earlier in the day.

Dr. Mehmood Ayaz representing the medical board, appeared before the court and informed that the bone marrow of Sharif indicated no signs of concern but the former premier’s platelets count was unstable, making it difficult to arrive at a conclusive decision over his condition.