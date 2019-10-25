Share:

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan's (HRCP) claims that a large police contingent raided a protest camp at D-Chowk and arrested over 200 protestors, including women and, allegedly, their accompanying children.

Most of the protestors teach at remote schools under the Basic Education Community system. Many of them claim that they have not received ten months worth of salary.

As their services have not been regularised, they complain that they have no sense of job security. After staging a similar sit-in in 2018, they were assured by the three government bodies by a signed letter that their employment would be regularised within a year.

The Basic Education Community system is responsible for the education of 700,000 students, taught in 137 districts, and employing almost 12000 teachers.

Many of those arrested have since acquired bail. However, many of the teachers are unable to afford providing the amount necessary to acquire bail.

Some media organisations are claiming 40 women teachers have been arrested. A video circulating on social media suggests that the number the HRCP has provided may have been the total number taken to police stations, but does indicate that the police have jailed children and separated them from their mothers. A woman, in a video circulating on Twitter, states that the teachers' children are being mishandled by police forces.