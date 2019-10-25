Share:

KARACHI - Hamdard University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shabib-ul-Hassan has stated that 7860 students in 54 departments will be enrolled every year in the university and excellent research facilitates provided to them.

Faculty of Pharmacy, Hamdard University in collaboration with ICCBS University Of Karachi and PASTIC organized their first 3 days International Conference at main campus, Hamdard University with the theme of “Research Perspectives in Pharmaceutical Sciences- Transforming new paradigms in industry and academia linkages”.

Prof Dr Shabib-ul-Hassan noted that we are living in 21st century and there is dire need to equip with modern technology to face the upcoming challenges.

Amongst the renowned scholars and researchers from the prestigious universities of Pakistan and from all over the globe, guests who graced the event included Dr. Roger Phillips (Holland), Prof Hesham El Seedi (Sweden) and dignitaries of Pharmaceuticals Sciences from the national universities. Chancellor Hamdard University and President Hamdard Foundation, Madam Sadia Rashid, in her speech addressed the needs of collaborative researches on multidimensional platforms.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shabib-ul-Hassan and Dean Faculty of Pharmacy, Prof Dr Azhar Hussain also shared their views on theme of the conference.

Associate Dean Prof Dr Shamim Akhter emphasized on strengthening the academic innovations by international and national coordination for meeting the arising needs in research advancements.

Prof Muhammad Saeed (University of Peshawar), Prof Dr Naveed (Islamia University Bahawalpur), Director General Pastic Prof Dr M Akram Sheikh, Prof Dr Fayyaz Vaid along with the representatives from various pharmaceutical industries and health care organization were also present in the event.