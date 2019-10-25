Share:

KARACHI - Karachi Metropolitan corporation (KMC) grade 14 employee Adnan Mula has been arrested for his alleged involvement in many target killing cases.

According to media reports, accused got promotion to grade-14 employee despite being proclaimed offender in attack on police, killing, and terrorism cases.

SSP Faisal Abdullah Chachar said that accused Adnan who belongs to MQM London disclosed during the investigation that he attacked SHO in 1996 in which 2 police personnel were martyred.

The accused also attacked SHO Nasir Lodhi in which he remained safe.

SSP said that accused attacked rival party candidate and killed him while two other rival party members were injured by accused Adnan. The accused was appointed as Naib Qasid on political influence and surprisingly he reached grade 14 through promotion during abscondment.

The accused remained absconder from 2002 to 2012 in Mansehra and Rawalpindi and he married with a woman in Mansehra while his first wife resides in Karachi. The accused kept changing his residences, SSP added. SSP said that, arrested accused Adnan revealed about his involvement in killing police personnel and political opponents during the investigation.