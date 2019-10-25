Share:

LAHORE - A man was stabbed to death by his younger brother as they clashed at their home in the Shalimar police precincts on Thursday. Police said the suspect was arrested from the crime scene soon after the incident. Rescue workers said the victim died on the spot due to excessive bleeding. The body was sent to the morgue fro autopsy. According to police, Rizwan exchanged harsh words with his elder brother Ghulam Dastgir as they clashed over property dispute at their house located on Shahi Road. Rizwan got infuriated and repeatedly attacked his brother Ghulam Dastgir with a knife. As a result, Dastgir received multiple injuries and died on the spot. The local police reached the spot soon after the incident and arrested the alleged killer. The police also seized a large knife from the crime scene.

The suspect was put behind the bars after the police registered a murder case against him.