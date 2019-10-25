Share:

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration is struggling to find out the causes of glaciers melt. The NASA has introduced a project to observe the climate change and its effect on glaciers. However, Melting Greenland is a current NASA Mission by a group of scientists to clear the melting of Greenland’s glaciers. Greenland is the world’s largest ice sheet approximately 50 percent of this glacier faces warming owing to the global climate change. Additionally, this glacier is about billions of tones and more than 2000 feet is very currently split. The NASA scientists are using a geographic thermometer to observe the accelerate of climate change. It is expected that the world will end with a huge flood due to the glacier melt. So, the hundreds of years old ice masses are being loss because of environmental and air pollution which are the major issues of climate disturbance.

MUNA MANZOOR,

Kech.