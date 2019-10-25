Share:

Lahore - Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Noman Ahmed chaired a meeting on PM Agricultural Emergency Programme at Agriculture House on Thursday. The meeting mulled a special strategy to improve irrigation system. “Pakistan ranks seventh among the countries facing water shortage. 93% of available water is being used for agricultural purpose,” it is learnt. Senior officials and advisers including Malik Akram The minister was briefed about the steps to better the system. Speaking on the occasion, he said the department was s providing all possible facilities to the farmers. “The irrigation department has so far subsidised over 11,000 laser land leveler farmers and provided 177 more laser land levelers to farmers under the National Plan for Irrigation. He said that the state irrigation department is currently working to fix 60,000 irrigation canals in Punjab which has a total length of 3 lakh km. Appreciated the performance of the farmers and directed all possible facilities to assist the farmers. He said that since taking over the agriculture department, he has promised from day to day that the agriculture sector will be integrated day and night and the problems of farmers will be solved.