ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government condemns political point scoring over Nawaz Sharif’s health issues. Talking to a private news channel he said, leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N was making false statements to please the leadership. He said the justice system of the country was weak and had not improved for past seventy years as different political parties’ governments and the JUI-F were allies in different tenures.

Criticizing on the police system, Ali Muhammad said that First Information Report (FIR) was used to register in old traditional ways in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa earlier but Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government introduced new modern system in the police.

To a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed to provide all possible medical treatment to Nawaz Sharif.