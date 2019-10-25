Share:

LAHORE - A meeting presided over by Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht to review Annual Development Programme (ADP) was held at Planning and Development Department here on Thursday. Pace of work on uplift projects and utilization of funds on schemes was discussed in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht directed that development projects in the province be completed on time.

Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar asked the departments to ensure 100 percent utilization of funds under the ADP. He also issued directions regarding proper monitoring of the development projects. He said that the objective of review meeting is to get information about the uplift schemes and to enhance coordination among departments.

Rs103 billion released

He ordered the department to get approved schemes at the earliest as no laxity would be tolerated in this regard. He mentioned that for the first time massive funds have been allocated for social sector, adding that special attention should be paid on these projects.

Chairman Planning and Development Habib Ur Rehman Gilani told the meeting that the Finance Department had released Rs 103 billion for uplift schemes so far. He said that utilization of funds by departments has been improved but there is a need to make it better further. The meeting was attended by administrative secretaries of all departments and officers concerned.