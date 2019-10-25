Share:

ISLAMABAD - As the employees of the dissolved Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) continued their protest, the Ministry of National Health Services on Thursday notified nine new members of the Medical and Dental Council (MDC) and summoned its first meeting.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on NHS Dr. Zafar Mirza had stated that MDC would be one of the components of the newly formed Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) which replaced PMDC body.

Out of the nine members, seven are nomination of the prime minister. The members as per PMC Ordinance 2019 have been nominated from civil society, licensed medical and dental practitioners, Surgeon General of Pakistan and from College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan (CPSP).

A notification issued by Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) said “In exercise of powers conferred under section 4(1) of the Pakistan Medical Commission Ordinance 2019, the Prime Minister is pleased to notify the members of the Medical and Dental Council as under:

Three members of civil society who shall be nominated by the Prime Minister of Pakistan include Roshaneh Zafar of Kashf Foundation, Lahore, Muhammad Ali Raza, RKA Law, Islamabad and Tariq Ahmed Khan, Partner Baker Tilly, Islamabad.

In the category of three members being licensed medical practitioner with at least 20 years experience of outstanding merit and not being the vice chancellor, dean, principal or administrator or owner or shareholders of a medical or dental university, college or hospital; Dr. Rumina Hassan of Agha Khan University, Dr. Asif Loya of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Dr Arshad Taqi of Hameed Latif Hospital have been nominated.

In the category of one member being a licensed dentist with at-least 20 years experience of outstanding merit, the Prime Minister nominated Dr. Anees Rehman from Islamabad.

Rest of the two nominees include Surgeon General of Pakistan and President CPSP.

Meanwhile, Dr. Mirza giving a ray of hope to dissolved PMDC employees on protest said that the former employees will be given priority in new recruitment procedure. “Dissolved PMDC employees will be reconsidered on priority basis after the fresh recruitment process starts,” he said.

He said that all the employees of dissolved PMDC following rules and procedures have been given six months salaries and other financial benefits which will be disbursed in next week.

Dr. Mirza said that employees from grade 01 to 04 will be certainly adjusted along with six months’ salary package.

“Rest of dissolved PMDC employees will be considered on priority basis after the advertisement and interviews on the posts,” he said.

He added that the advertisement will be made public next week to make the PMC functional.

Dr. Mirza added that meeting of the MDC has also been called on Monday next week and important decisions will be made in the meeting.

Dissolved PMDC employees protest entered fourth day and they demanded to restore their jobs as they have been made unemployed over night.

Former lawmaker Syed Zafar Ali Shah attended the camp of the protesters and said that Prime Minister is unaware that how employees are being targeted.

He said that the matter may also be resolved in the Parliament.

Earlier, Association of University Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan rejecting the Pakistan Medical Commission Ordinance 2019 said that government covertly unemployed hundreds of employees on the spur of the moment.