LOS ANGELES (GN): Nicki Minaj is reportedly planning a ‘’huge second wedding’’.

The 36-year-old rapper tied the knot with Kenneth ‘Zoo’ Petty this week in a private ceremony at her home, and she’s now said to be discussing the idea of hosting a second, much larger wedding to celebrate with all her family and friends.

According to TMZ, Nicki and Kenneth rushed their wedding - which took place on Monday - because their marriage license was due to expire at the end of this month, and decided it would be better to complete their nuptials rather than reapply for a new license.

However, the publication also reports the ‘Anaconda’ hitmaker is keen to have another wedding in the future, complete with a ‘’huge party’’ for all her guests. Meanwhile, Nicki was recently said to be ‘’very happy’’ with her ‘’low-key’’ celebration.

A source said: ‘’Nicki wanted to keep her wedding low-key. She’s become much more private over the last year, but she is very happy.’’

Nicki confirmed she had married Kenneth, 41, on Instagram this week, when she posted a short video of bride and groom baseball caps, and Mr and Mrs mugs.