LOS ANGELES (GN): ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ is to be re-released with 10 minutes of additional footage.

Sony Pictures, the studio behind Quentin Tarantino’s film, has announced that a new edit of the movie is coming out with four additional scenes which were cut from the theatrical cut.

Adrian Smith, Sony’s president of domestic distribution, said: ‘’Audiences have shown tremendous support for this movie, and we look forward to offering them another opportunity to see the film as it’s meant to be seen - in theatres on the big screen - with more sights and sounds of the sixties from Quentin Tarantino as an added treat.’’

The film stars Leonardo Dicaprio, Brad Pitt, Dakota Fanning, Emile Hirsch and Margot Robbie and follows ageing actor Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and his long-serving stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt) who are struggling to find their places in a changing 1960s Hollywood. At the same time, up-and-coming actress Sharon Tate (Robbie) moves in next door.

The film is set against the backdrop of the Manson Family murders.

Sharon was eight-and-a-half months pregnant with her and her director husband Roman Polanski’s son when she was murdered by members of the notorious cult, led by Charles Manson, in August 1969. Four other people were also killed in the horrific attacks in Los Angeles.