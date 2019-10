Share:

Lahore - OPPO has launched their Reno2 series of phones in Pakistan as a successor to Reno series. The phones, launched on the 17th of October, will be available for purchase on 26th of October. During the launch event, the phones prices were announced with the OPPO Reno2 standard version priced at PKR 79,999 and the OPPO Reno2F version priced at PKR 59,999.