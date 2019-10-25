Share:

ISLAMABAD - Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, called on Lt Gen. Fabian Msiang, Chief of the South African Air Force, during his official visit to South Africa.

An official statement issued by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) said that matters of mutual interest came under discussion during the meeting. The air chief offered PAF’s support in the field of training and other professional domains.

The South African Air Force chief appreciated PAF’s sound professionalism and lauded its indigenization efforts. Both the air chiefs agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation and explore avenues of common interests.

Earlier, on his arrival at South African Air Force Headquarters, a smartly turned out contingent presented him guard of honour.