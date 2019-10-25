Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and South Korea have agreed to expand their bilateral relations through enhanced cooperation in various sectors. The decision to this effect was taken during a meeting between Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Senator Azam Khan Swati and South Korean Ambassador to Pakistan, Kwak Sung. Besides, discussing bilateral issues, both sides agreed to explore various avenues for enhanced cooperation. Speaking on the occasion, Azam Swati said Pakistan values its long-standing friendly relationships with South Korea and underlined the need for further increasing collaboration in diverse fields. He also appreciated South Korea for extending cooperation and making investment in different sectors. The Ambassador of Korea said Islamabad and Seoul have been enjoying cordial relations for the last several decades.