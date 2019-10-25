Share:

Per capita income is the average income found out when a country’s population is divided with its National Income. Per capita income point out the standard of people living in a country.

However, the per capita income of Pakistan is very low. Currently Pakistan per capita income is 1357 USD, Luxemburg 114234 USD, America 64767 USD and Bangladesh 1888 USD. If we compare per capita income of the above countries then it is visible that Pakistan’s per capita income is even though less than Bangladesh that got freedom in 1971. There are several reasons behind low per capita income including wealth unequal distribution, economic backwardness, mismanagement of National Income, high population and high import, low export. Government needs to look out this issue.

WAQAR MOOSA,

Kech.