Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed the confidence that Pakistan will become one of the top places for investments before the end of next year.

In a tweet on Thursday, he said that the government has fulfilled another of its manifesto commitments by showing improvement in the ease of doing business.

He said that Pakistan has achieved the biggest improvement in its history in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business rankings. He said that over the last decade Pakistan’s ranking had slipped more than fifty places. Now, we have improved twenty eight places from 136 to 108.

Congratulating the hard work of his team, the Prime Minister said, “We still have a long way to go.”

Pakistan had jumped to 28 places in the World Bank report along with securing a place among the top 10 countries with the most improved business climate.

The report said that Pakistan carried out six reforms in the last one year that helped improve its ranking from 136 to 108.

Since assuming his role as the country’s premier, Imran Khan, has doubled down on the importance of improving the economy.