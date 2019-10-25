Share:

ISLAMABAD - Secretary General Pakistan People’s Party Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari has said that party’s co-chairperson Asif Zardari should be allowed to stay at the hospital until the completion of his medical treatment. In a statement, he said that the party is concerned regarding its leader’s health and the authorities should refrain from taking steps that worsen it. Bukhari said that due to the lack of medical facilities in jail, Zardari’s health has faced a rapid decline. He said that the party office bearers and workers are advised not to visit the hospital so that the rest of the patients and doctors are not disturbed. Earlier, Zardari had been shifted to the PIMS from Accountabililty Court Islamabad on the recommendation of medical board of jail to examine his health on October 22. On the other hand, PPP Central Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira said that the party is with Maulana Fazlur Rehman till this government is ousted. Qamar Zaman Kaira said this while addressing the media in front of the National Press Club Islamabad expressing solidarity with the teachers of Basic Education Community Schools. Qamar said that it is ironic that a teacher is paid less than a laborer in this country. These teachers have not been paid for the last 10 months and PPP demands the payment of their salary at once. He said that government has locked down the capital by putting containers alongside every main road. He said that a few protesting teachers have been arrested last night and demanded for their immediate release.