President Dr. Arif Alvi attended the inaugural ceremony of the 18th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit on Friday.

More than 100 Heads of State and Government attended the Session. President Dr. Arif Alvi will be meeting several heads of states on the sidelines during his visit, including President of Azerbaijan, President of Afghanistan, Prime Minister of Malaysia, President of Ghana, Prime Minister of Nepal, President of Sri Lanka, and President of Turkmenistan.

NAM was established in 1961 in Belgrade, Yugoslavia. It is a forum of 120 developing world states that are not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc. After the United Nations, it is the largest grouping of states worldwide.

While at the summit, President Alvi shared a moment with President Hassan Rouhani of Iran. He thanked the Iranian government for its consistent stance against India and its human right violations in Kashmir. The president also called the relationship between Pakistan and Iran that of "brotherly" nations.