ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) invited top six females for selection of Pakistan national women squash team for the coming South Asian Games in Nepal. The trials started with some shocking results as the biggest upset was witnessed when Faiza Zafar outclassed elder sister former Pakistan No 1 Madina Zafar and outplayed newly-crowned national champion Amna Fayyaz. In the first match, Madina Zafar beat Muqaddas Ashraf 3-1; 11-3, 11-5, 8-11 and 11-3. Faiza Zafar stunned national champion Amna Fayyaz in straight games as she won the encounter 11-5, 11-4 and 12-10. Veteran Saima Shoukat registered an upset victory against Komal Khan 3-0, as she won the match 11-9, 11-7, 11-4. Muqaddas Ashraf thrashed Komal Khan 3-0, winning 12-10, 11-9 and 11-3. Amna Fayyaz thumped Saima Shoukat 3-0, winning 11-6, 11-3 and 11-9. In a clash of titans, Faiza Zafar overcame her elder sister Madina Zafar 3-2, as she won the well-fought encounter with the score of 11-6, 8-11, 11-8, 7-11 and 11-5.