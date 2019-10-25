Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Former prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf AJK chapter Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chudhary on Thursday welcomed the US House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on human rights situation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Terming it as an important development Barrister Chaudhary said in a statement Thursday that the committee held threadbare discussions besides voicing serious concern over the worsening political and human rights situation in Kashmir.

He also hailed Nitasha Kaul, Associate Professor in Politics and International Relations Centre for the Study of Democracy, University of Westminster, and Angana Chatterji, co-chair of the Political Conflict, Gender and People’s Rights Initiative at the University of California, for highlighting the plight of Kashmiris and exposing Indian state-terrorism in the held territory.

Referring to Nitasha Kaul and Prof Chatterji’s statements presented before the committee the PTI president said that the duo had rightly pointed out that the Indian state and its repressive policies have been main cause and consequence of widespread violence and rights abuse in the region.

Thanking Congressman Brad Sherman, for convening the hearing the PTI chief expressed the hope that the historic hearing will be instrumental in breaking the myth of so-called normalcy narrative on Kashmir being peddled by India.

On US diplomat Alice Wells remarks that the US was monitoring the situation in Kashmir closely Barrister Sultan said that the simmering situation in the disputed territory demands that the international community and the US in particular should act and take effective measures to end the suffocating siege in Kashmir that has crippled the region and its inhabitants mentally, physical and economically.

Terming Kashmir as an internationally recognized dispute he said that world powers should come forward in a big way to help resolve the lingering dispute that has been bedeviling bilateral relations between the two nuclear neighbours.

DAY OBSERVED: In Mirpur major ceremony to celebrate the 72nd founding anniversary of Azad government of the state of Jammu & Kashmir was hosted by the citizens of Mirpur at the lush green lawn of of Municipal Corporation Mirpur Thursday morning.

Deputy Commission Raja Tahir Imtiaz and Senior Superintendent Police Raja Irfan Salim hoisted the national flags of Pakistan and AJK to mark the observance of the historic day of emergence of AJK government 72 years ago this day in 1947.

A most impressive band presented the national anthems of Pakistan and AJK through the beautiful lyrics. A full dressed contingent of AJK police presented salute to the AJK flag.

The ceremony was attended among others by the City Municipal Corporation Administrator Mirza Tahir Mahmood, District Administrator Abdul Maallick, Assistant Commissioner Yasir Riaz, Tehsildar Yasir Aftab Gardezi, Chief Officer Ch. Ghulam Yaseen, District Health Officer Dr. Fida Hussain Tehsildars Asif Muneer Raja and Muhammad Imran, besides the city elite including Qaiser Shiraz Kazmi, Tariq Malik, Qaiser Butt, social and political workers, and government employees besides people from all other sections of the society.

While airing their views through the media on this occasion dignitaries including President Mirpur Chamber of Commerce & Industry Ch. Javed Iqbal, President Markazi Anjuman e Tajran (Ittehad group) Ch. Mahmood Ahmed others recalled that the Kashmiris were continuing their indigenous and historic struggle for freedom in the occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir for the liberation of the homeland from the long Indian subjugation.