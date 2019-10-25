Share:

KANDHKOT - Sindh Rangers on Thursday established a free one-day medical camp at katcha area of Torri dyke Kandhkot.

According to details, a daylong free medical camp was held at katcha area of Torri dyke by the Sindh Rangers in association with health department. To facilitate the people of katcha area the medical camp was fully equipped with relevant health apparatus and tools. It was inaugurated by colonel 82 wing commander Amir Iqbal while it was started 8am to 5pm. However joint team of both doctors of Rangers and civil administration especially heart specialists, dermatologists, diabetic, gynecologists, eye, child specialists and general physicians examined the patients of several villages and they also provided free of cost medicines to them.

According to Ranger spokesman, the aim of this camp was to provide medical assistance to people who could not get their proper treatment in katcha area. More than 700 patients benefited from the camp whereas 40 eye surgeries were also conducted besides diagnostic tests ECG, ultrasound and hepatitis screening. However Ranger’s Jawans also distributed books, gifts and warm items including clothes, jackets and shoes among the children of the area.