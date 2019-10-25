Share:

LAHORE - Remington Pharma and Barry’s registered victories in the Polo for Peace Cup 2019 and qualified for the main and subsidiary finals respectively here on Thursday. Remington Pharma thrashed Master Paints by 9-2½ to qualify for the main final. Saqib Khan Khakwani played key role in Remington Pharma’s victory as he smashed in superb six goals while he was ably assisted and supported by Basel Faisal Khokhar. Lt Col Omer Minhas scored a brace and Taimur Ali Malik one. From Master Paints, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Bilal Haye struck both the goals. Remington started the match with a field goal by Saqib to take 1-0 lead, which couldn’t last long as Bilal Haye made it 1-1. In the dying moments of the first chukker, Saqib slammed in another field goal to provide his side 2-1 lead. Master Paints started the second chukker well by scoring an equalizer through Bilal Haye to make it 2-2. Remington then dominated the remaining match and smashed in seven more goals - two each in second and third chukkers and three goals in fourth chukker - to finish the match having healthy 9-2 lead. Remington team patron Basel Faisal Khokhar said his side has worked really hard to reach the final. “It is a great feeling to enter the final. Polo is lifestyle sport and my father Dr Faisal Qadeer Khokhar is also passionate polo player. I hope our team will win the title.” The second match of the day saw Barry’s beating Diamond Paints by 7½-5. Agha Musa hit a hat-trick for Barry’s while Omer Malhi and Jameel Barry struck two goals each. From Diamond Paints, Adnan Jalil Azam hit a hat-trick and Mir Huzaifa a brace.