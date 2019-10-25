Share:

As far as beauty is concerned, nutrition comes in handy. Reviv, after successfully launching its store in Lahore, is now available to customers.

The UK based wellness company focuses explicitly on your health. Its services, ranging from genetic analysis (scrutinizing minute details from your DNA and analyzing it to predict future disease risks) to IV infusion therapies will serve as a conduit for a healthier lifestyle.

The IV infusion therapies include five types of treatments i.e. Hydration, Recovery, Wellness, Anti-aging and Deluxe giving you 100% of the absorption, which is more effective and swift as compared to oral medicines.

The first session concludes consultation with highly experienced Dr Naheed Akhtar Rana, who is one of the best gynecologists in town.

A complete medical history of the client is taken in a detailed way; from your diet and lifestyle (healthy or not) to how you expose your skin to UV radiation. After complete medical screening, the consultant suggests therapies your body needs.

The Hydromax treatment is for recovery and provides your body with complete hydration that your body may lack due to a hectic routine.

The Ultraviv treatment is mainly for reduction of inflammation and pain. It gives your body enough energy to fight against flu, certain pains and nausea.

Then comes the Megaboost treatment. Its goal is to augment the immune system thereby aiding it in combating diseases, It also contains Vitamin C which is known to rejuvenate the skin.

Vitaglow works like magic on your skin as it not only smooths it but also lightens scars (acne). Most importantly it cleanses your organs from most impurities. The anti-aging formula of Vitaglow will give your skin a youthful touch via Vitamin C's effect of reducing skin pigmentation. The effectiveness of this therapy will be evident right from the get go.

The fifth treatment is Royal Fush. It contains Vitamin C which, as previously mentioned, significantly increases a person's energy. It also detoxifies the body of impurities.

Reviv clinic is led by one of the best doctors in town. Its medical staff is professionally trained and licensed with over 500,000 therapies globally already under its belt.