I wish to congratulate the Pakistan woman cricketer Sana Mir of her selection for the annual Asia Game Changer Awards. She is with five other women who are named honorees and received the award in New York City on October 24, 2019.

Due to her positive efforts and sincerity in the game, she has achieved world’s top-ranked bowler for one-day internationals (ODIs); and, she has become the top wicket-taker for spinners ever among women in ODIs.

Also she had helped her team to achieve twice gold medal wins at the Asia Games in 2010 and 2014 and she was recently inducted into the ICC Women’s Committee as one of three female players’ representatives to the preeminent cricket body. In some countries women are still deprived from their basic rights even several women are struggling to gain what they deserve. But the story of Sana Mir convey a great message to the public that women can do what a man can do, also the story gives an opportunity to every woman to stand for her right rich in the place where she wants to be.

I feel honoured to congratulate her for the victory and appreciate her great role for the development of women in our society. It is time for the women to make her their shining personality and follow her foot steps to conquer their respectful place in the society.

BAKHTIYAR PHULLAN,

Absor.