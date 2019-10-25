Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting at his office on Thursday to review security steps across the province. The chief minister directed high-ups to utilise all resources to protect the people.

“Step should be taken to ensure an environment of peace in the province. Nothing is important than the protection of life and property of the people,” . The CM said that indiscriminate action will be initiated against lawbreakers and no one will be allowed to interrupt the routine life of the people. Ensuring law and order is the fundamental responsibility of the government and this would be fulfilled at every cost, he said. The rule of law will be ensured at every cost, he further said. The chief minister directed to continue indiscriminate operation against the criminals and added that no one will be allowed to take the law into one’s own hands.

86 industrial units sealed over defiance to anti-smog steps

Provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Chief Secretary, IG Police, ACS (Home) and others attended the meeting.

Anti-smog strategy

In another meeting, the CM reviewed steps to fight off smog.

The chief minister directed the provincial government departments to remain fully alert and complete their departmental preparations. He asked the agriculture department to strictly ensure the ban on burning of crops’ residue and added that action should be initiated against the industries causing pollution. The chief minister directed to strictly implement the ban on burning of tyres adding that action should be initiated in case of any violation. The chief minister was briefed that 2407 industrial units have been inspected by the environment protection department and notices have been issued to 1487 industrial units.

Meanwhile, 86 industrial units have been sealed and 91 FIRs have been got registered against 91 units for spreading environmental pollution. The meteorological department officials apprised about the weather conditions of coming days and SUPARCO experts briefed about the places causing smog through satellite images.