Islamabad - A large number of students, activists and political workers gathered for a protest demonstration and marched for student housing rights here on Thursday.

The protest was organised by the Student Hostelites Association (SHA), supported by the Progressive Students Federation (PSF) and the Awami Workers Party (AWP).

The protesters lambasted the manner in which universities in Islamabad have simply abdicated their responsibility of providing accommodation facilities to their students.

They stressed the need for universities to immediately start the construction of adequate, on campus, accommodation hostels for students and until such a time - immediate cessation of CDA’s eviction drive against students living in shared tenancies and private hostels.

Imtiaz Mallah, a student at the National Defense University (NDU) and a representative of the Student Hostelites Association, said that ‘universities have failed to provide hostel facilities to their students which mean that students who come to study to Islamabad from different parts of the country have to look elsewhere for accommodation.

This is why I simply fail to understand how students renting out a place together in the form of shared tenancy or even residing in private hostels is “non-conforming” use of residential areas according to the CDA.’ He added ‘where do they expect students to go? Do they want us to live out on the streets?’ Imtiaz concluded by stating ‘the CDA should stop trying to evict us from our co-shared tenancies and private hostels till adequate hotel facilities are made available on campuses.’

Khadija Khan, a student at a private university in Islamabad said ‘the CDA enforcement and inspection teams routinely invade our hostels on one pretext or another, and violate our privacy with complete disregard.’

She added that the HEC ‘failed to fulfill its responsibilities as a regulator since universities are being allowed to function without adequate hostels and other facilities that are necessary for student’s wellbeing.’

AWP’s district women’s secretary Maria Habib Malik slashed out at excessive paternalism and gender based discrimination on campuses and said that it has stifled critical thought. She said that ‘hostel curfews for adult students are anachronistic and unconscionable.

A student at PIDE and an organizer for the Women Democratic Front, Huda Bhurgri, expressed her frustration with the manner in which youth in general and young women in particular are treated by those in power who are mostly older men.