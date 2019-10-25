Share:

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has said that the government will implement courts orders on Nawaz Sharif and the Jamiat Ulema Islam (F) march in letter and spirit.

Speaking at a press conference at Pakistan Railways Headquarters here on Friday, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to ensure availability of all possible healthcare facilities to Nawaz Sharif .

He said that no one should do politics on the illness of anyone, adding that whenever Sharif got ill, discussions started to happen of going abroad. He also said that though the PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was more sick than Nawaz Sharif , he was not "making a fuss about it".

Rasheed said that the government was ready to give face saving to Maulana Fazlur Rehman by facilitating him to hold protest, adding that action would be taken if someone challenged the writ of the state.

The minister said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan has refused to give any NRO to corrupt politicians.” He said the opposition’s outcry was not for democracy but the freedom of their corrupt leaders. He said that the Tableeghi Ijtema would be held on October 30-31 and the JUI-F’s march would create problems for its participants.

He said Fazalur Rehman’s protest could be problematic for the security of the country in view of current situation on the borders, including the Line of Control (LoC). He hoped that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government would successfully overcome the current political challenges to complete his constitutional tenure.