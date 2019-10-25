Share:

LAHORE - Allied Bank, Netsol, Novamed, Controller General Accounts Pakistan (CGA), UCS and Jazz registered victories in the Premier Super League (PSL-3). Total six matches were played at various venues under the supervision of PCB elite panel umpires. In the first match at Model Town Greens Cricket Ground, Allied Bank outlasted Akzonobel by 7 wickets. Batting first, Akzonobel scored 88 with Imran Bukhari hitting 33. Allied Bank chased the target losing 3 wickets. Sohail Raza scored unbeaten 32 and was adjusted as man of the match. In the second match at Model Town Greens Cricket Ground, UCS thrashed Abacus by 10 wickets. Hammad Aziz (5 wickets) was named man of the match. In the first match at Ittefaq Cricket Ground, Netsol thumped Digital Planning Services (DPS) by 50 runs. In the second match, Jazz beat ICI in super over. In the first match at Race Course Cricket Ground, Novamed overpowered Stewart by 5 wickets. In the second match at Race Course Cricket Ground, CGA routed Descon by 6 wickets.