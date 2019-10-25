Share:

ISLAMABAD - Visiting Sports Journalists Association Sindh (SJAS) hammered Rawalpindi-Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA) by 55 runs in the All-Pakistan Sports Journalists Friendship T20 series match here at the Diamond Cricket Ground (DCG) on Thursday.

RISJA skipper Shakir Abbasi won the toss and opted to bowl first. But Shakir’s decision failed to provide desired results, as SJAS openers Badi-uz-Zaman and Shahzad batted sensibly and kept the scoreboard ticking without being separated. Besides the openers’ performance, poor fielding also damaged RISJA, as the hosts failed to grab catches and kept on giving chances to both the SJAS openers till the breakthrough provided by off-spinner Shakil Awan, who removed Shahzad.

RISJA had to wait for a very long time before Shakir came to turn the screws, as he first removed Suleman Khan on a direct throw and then took the wicket of Mohsin Raza Khan on the very next delivery. But Badi kept one end intact and scored a fine half-century before departing on 74 off 46 balls (9 boundaries). Suleman contributed 39 to lead SJAS to 179-4 in 20 overs.

Chasing the massive 180-run target, RISJA got off to a good start as its President Mohsin Ali hit three consecutive sixes. At one stage, RISJA had posted 55 runs without any loss in six overs, but as Mohsin was sent packing by Shahzad Ali Shezy, RISJA wickets kept falling like nine pins and the entire team was bundled out for 124 in 18.4 overs. Mohsin top-scored with 37, while Shakir made 18. Awais (16) and Zahid Farooq Malik (16) were other notable scorers. Shahzad Ali grabbed six wickets after giving away 22 runs, while Zahid Ghaffar, Mohsin and Maqsood Ahmed took one wicket each.

Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza graced the occasion as chief guest and distributed prizes and trophies among the teams. Renowned businessman and political figure Zafar Bakhtawari, Islamabad Regional Cricket Association (IRCA) President Shakil Sheikh, Pakistan Sports Board’s (PSB) Employees Union President Ghulam Taqi Khan Bosan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Nasir Mehmood Chaudhary, former PSB Director General Arif Ibrahim, DDG Administration Mansoor Ahmed Khan, OGDCL Sports Board President Chaudhary Ajmal Sabir, sports journalists of the twin cities and spectators were also present at the event.

Sharing her views, the IPC Minister lauded performance of both the teams and RISJA for hosting such an organised match. Appreciating the beautiful view, excellent pitch and surroundings of the DCG and speaking about a detailed visit next time, she promised to encourage such tours in future. She also valued Neelum and Nadra Mushtaq for being part of both the teams.

“Both the teams are mine, as I reside in Islamabad and belong to Sindh. It is very important for sports journalists to take some time off from their busy activities. It is a highly appreciable step for the future of Pakistani sports, as sports journalists highlight different sports through their newspapers, channels, websites and other mediums. These activities will not only promote relations amongst sports journalists of other cities, but also provide them chances to understand each other,” Mirza said. Mohsin gave cash prize of Rs 1000 to Neelum for her outstanding fielding and saving some useful runs.