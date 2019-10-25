Share:

KARACHI - The Board of Directors of Soneri Bank Limited, in their 172nd meeting held in Karachi on 24th October 2019, approved the Bank’s condensed interim financial statements for the nine months period ended 30 September 2019.

The Bank posted profit before tax (PBT) of Rs. 2,066 million and profit after tax (PAT) of Rs. 1,211 million for the nine months period ended 30 September 2019, as compared to Rs. 2,167 million and Rs. 1,294 million respectively, posted in the same period last year. EPS for the period was reported at Rs. 1.0985 as against Rs. 1.1734 for the same period last year.