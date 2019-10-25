Share:

Threat alert issued by the Foreign Ministry said that an attack planned by a terrorist organization called ISKP, might target the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Azadi March .

It was stated in the threat alert that political leaders are at risk of a terror attack . “These attacks can be carried out on the upcoming Azadi March in major cities across Pakistan”, read the alert. The political parties and their leaders have been advised to be careful in this matter.

A letter has been written by the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) to all sensitive institutions including main leadership of political parties, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) personnel and general public, which instructs them to take maximum precautionary steps to deal with the situation so that terrorist/miscreants could not exploit the fragile situation due to the upcoming Azadi march .

Earlier, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman had announced that his party’s anti-government ‘Azadi March’ to Islamabad will take place on October 31.

"We have decided to enter Islamabad on October 31," he said, adding that marchers will express solidarity with Kashmiris on Oct 27 and then leave

for the federal capital. "People from all over the country will enter Islamabad at the same time, he told.

Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman said he will announce the next plan of action himself after reaching Islamabad. The protests will be staged nationwide

if Azadi March is stopped, he stressed.